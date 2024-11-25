Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

