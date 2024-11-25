Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,136,000 after buying an additional 68,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $245,570,000 after buying an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,949,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 903,400 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

