Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $602.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

