Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,831,000 after buying an additional 8,560,086 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,006 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,185,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

