Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $71,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

