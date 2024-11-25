Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $427.92 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $427,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,117,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $520.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $404.32 and a 52-week high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

