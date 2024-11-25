Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $57.05 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ITT were worth $57,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 17.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $158.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $158.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.