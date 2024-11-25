Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $75.43 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $75,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $41,670,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,230,000 after buying an additional 165,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 622,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,944,000 after buying an additional 140,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,462,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $194.90 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.88 and a twelve month high of $203.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.