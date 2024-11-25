Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 49,268 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,268 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.50% of Intuitive Surgical worth $876,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $547.87 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.13.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,539 shares of company stock valued at $26,112,364. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

