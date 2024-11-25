Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 59,040 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.70% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $59,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,331.17. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,131.05. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,620 shares of company stock worth $1,542,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.33 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

