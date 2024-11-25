MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.08.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.07. 82,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,737. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.88. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver



MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

