Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Sells $16,050.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Corey J. Booker sold 5,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $16,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,602.37. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TUSK

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.