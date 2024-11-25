MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of MARA opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MARA will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MARA by 112.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MARA during the third quarter worth $640,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MARA by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 439,309 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

