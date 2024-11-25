MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $121,137,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,005.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,025.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,857.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

