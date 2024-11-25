Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

