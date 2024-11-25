Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 6128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Albert J. Evans bought 8,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $249,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,004. This represents a 32.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $285,241. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,438.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

