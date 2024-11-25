Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 126,596 Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,924 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 7.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after purchasing an additional 881,155 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 18.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 45.6% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 846,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,131 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.70 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

About Grifols



Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

