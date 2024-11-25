Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1,209.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,019,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,577,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Allegion by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,581,000 after acquiring an additional 232,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 427,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Allegion Trading Down 0.0 %

ALLE stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $103.19 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

