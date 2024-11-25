Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $3.21 Million in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,696,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.74% of Ur-Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URG. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,840,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,023 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.37 on Monday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

In other news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,988.87. The trade was a 19.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $213,882.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,732.63. This trade represents a 37.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,480 shares of company stock valued at $726,708. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

