Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 37.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,569.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,216 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $145.67.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,185 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,936. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

