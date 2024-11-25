Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Holdings in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 6,596.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957,612 shares during the quarter. Cool comprises about 2.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Cool were worth $45,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLCO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cool in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cool by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,462,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cool during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLCO stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Cool Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

