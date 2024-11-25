N-able (NABL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of N-able (NYSE: NABL) recently:

11/22/2024 – N-able had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – N-able had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – N-able had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – N-able had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in N-able by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in N-able by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of N-able by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

