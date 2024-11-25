Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $216,538,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $886.41. 771,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,922. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $908.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $691.50. The firm has a market cap of $378.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.82.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

