Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $897.79 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $908.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $383.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $755.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

