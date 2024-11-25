New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NJR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 585,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,839. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

