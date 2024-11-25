NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0554 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DKDRF stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
About NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership
