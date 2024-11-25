NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,317. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

