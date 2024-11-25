NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 109,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 661,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after buying an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NEE opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

