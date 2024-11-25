Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 985 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.02.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $349.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.41. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

