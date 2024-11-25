Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.