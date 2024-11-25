Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.