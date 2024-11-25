NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of NIKE worth $910,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

NIKE Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

