NikolAI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $79.14 Million (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, NikolAI has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One NikolAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NikolAI has a total market capitalization of $79.14 million and $8.71 million worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,092.35 or 0.99835106 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,007.85 or 0.99749103 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.08380977 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,668,067.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

