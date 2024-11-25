Northland Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

XOS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

XOS stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.81. XOS has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

