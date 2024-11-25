Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 72,336 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $17.03.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $937.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 250.2% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

