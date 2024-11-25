Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $98.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.