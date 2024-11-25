Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 6,659 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,644 shares during the period.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
