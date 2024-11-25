Nwam LLC Invests $332,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at $237,864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,343,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth about $23,394,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,618,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.4 %

VLTO opened at $106.41 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.84.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.