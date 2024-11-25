Nwam LLC Invests $364,000 in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $127.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
