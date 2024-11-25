Nwam LLC Invests $501,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

