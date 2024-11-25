Nwam LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

