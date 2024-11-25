Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,716,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,406,524,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $512.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

