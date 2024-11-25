Nwam LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,716,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,406,524,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $512.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
