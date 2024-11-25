Nwam LLC Takes $345,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

