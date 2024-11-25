Nwam LLC Takes $435,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,490,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $10,032,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $4,633,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $106.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

