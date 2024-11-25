Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 89704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $740.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.
Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter worth $383,000.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Okeanis Eco Tankers
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.