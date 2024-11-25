Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $4.46. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 95,068 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.