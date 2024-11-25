Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $560,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.46 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

