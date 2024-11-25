Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 228,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 108,429 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 158,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,519 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

