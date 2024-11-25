Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 354,613 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $203.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
