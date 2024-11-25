Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after buying an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,213 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,542.38. This represents a 31.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.